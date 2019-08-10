Four ultras held from C'garh

Four naxals, including the chief of a frontal wing of Maoists who was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, have been arrested from Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Saturday.

The cadres were apprehended on Friday evening from the forest of Chilkapalli village under Basaguda police station area by a joint team of security forces, Bijapur SP Divyang Patel said.

Personnel belonging to 204th battalion of Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), an elite unit of CRPF, and district force were involved in the action, he added.

The arrested ultras included Oyam Mutta (40) was active as the head of Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Majdoor Sangthan (DAKMS, a frontal wing of Maoists) in Timapur area.

He was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, the SP said.

Others are identified as jan militia members Punem Sannu (37), Anil Madkam (22) and Kunjam Mara (45).

They were allegedly involved in incidents like attacking police teams, triggering IED blasts and killings, he added.