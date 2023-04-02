Free JEE, NEET coaching for Delhi Model Virtual School students from upcoming session: Atishi

Free JEE, NEET coaching for DMVS students: Atishi

Students of Delhi Model Virtual School (DMVS) will get free Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) coaching from its upcoming session, Delhi Education Minister Atishi said on Sunday.

Holding a review meeting with the officials of the flagship project, the Delhi minister provided several suggestions and directed the officials to prepare a five-year action plan for the virtual school. 

"Delhi's education model is being applauded across the world and this is the reason why children across the country are willing to become part of it. Our government's DMVS is working to connect them to us," Atishi said. 

Also Read | Atishi distributes first ever DCPCR award for children rights

She said the government's aim is to make quality education more accessible and inclusive so that students from all states can become a part of it.

"DMVS has all the advantages of a physical institution but is virtual and is affiliated with DBSE. Today, students from 13 states and Union Territories, including Delhi, are studying here, and this year our focus is to expand its reach. Our goal is to ensure that quality education is easily available to everyone, regardless of their location," she said. 

In the upcoming academic session of the DMVS, students will have access to free IIT-JEE and NEET coaching virtually. The virtual school will also offer students job-oriented courses like coding, digital media and design, finance and accounting, along with short-term and advanced courses designed by industry experts. 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched the "country's first virtual school" on August 31, 2022 in which students from across India will be eligible for admission in classes 9 to 12.

However, the chief minister's claim was refuted by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), saying the first virtual school had already been launched in the country by the Centre in 2021.

