Freedom fighters pics in Udaipur showcase Congress' revamped strategy

Besides the Gandhi family, leaders, and party presidents, pictures of freedom fighters like Subhash Chandra Bose, Sarojini Naidu among others can also be seen in the posters

IANS
IANS, Jaipur,
  • May 14 2022, 16:58 ist
  • updated: May 14 2022, 17:41 ist
A Congress party supporter unfurls a party flag during the 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir- 2022', in Udaipur. Credit: IANS Photo

As part of the Congress's revamped strategy, images of freedom fighters - in addition to party stalwarts - figure in posters flanking the streets of Udaipur where its three-day conclave 'Chintan Shivir' is under way and are catching the attention.

Besides the Gandhi family, leaders, and party presidents, pictures of freedom fighters like Subhash Chandra Bose, Sarojini Naidu among others can also be seen in the posters.

Earlier, posters of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Gandhi family members besides CM or party presidents would dominate the camps and conventions. However, this time, the freedom fighters have been given equal importance, sources said.

Also Read | Sonia Gandhi chairs meeting of AICC top brass on next phase of mass agitation

According to them, the change follows BJP's criticism that Congress only remembers select leaders and ignores the contributions made by leaders like P.V Narasimha Rao, Subhash Chandra Bose, Lala Lajpat Rai and other freedom fighters.

So, this time, the grand-old party has given a befitting reply, though silently, to the allegations of nepotism through these posters, said a political analyst.

At several places, posters of Narasimha Rao can be seen with Manmohan Singh, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar with Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad, Lal Bahadur Shastri with Dr Rajendra Prasad, Bhagat Singh with Gopal Krishna Gokhale, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel with Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi with Lala Lajpat Rai, Subhash Chandra Bose with Rabindra Nath Tagore and Sarojini Naidu have been displayed.

Meanwhile, Ajay Maken, State in-charge said: "The party has always recognised and remembered the freedom fighters. BJP and RSS was never seen far and wide in the freedom struggle."

