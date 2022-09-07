From Kingsway to Kartavya Path, a brief history of the iconic boulevard

As part of the Modi government's ambitious 'Central Vista' project, the iconic Rajpath, which stretches from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, is to be renamed 'Kartavya Path' which literally translates to "Path of Duty". As the Prime Minister is set to inaugruate the revamped avenue, here is a look at the brief history of the boulevard.

From Calcutta to Delhi; the British shift capitals

Following the partition of Bengal in 1905, the British felt the need to shift their capital from Calcutta to Delhi. Delhi was identified an ideal location owing to its central position in North India and historical significance.

Thus in 1911, the capital of the British Raj was shifted to Delhi, with King George V laying the foundation stone. Raisina Hill was then selected to essential be the 'heart' of the city, where the Viceroy's House (now Rashtrapati Bhavan) was then built. The hill was chosen for the residence as it was higher than the rest of the city, offering a panoramic view of the entire city, and also represented a symbol of power and majesty. Interestingly, Lutyen's was given the opportunity to build the city as he was the son-in-law of Lord Lytton, the first Viceroy of India.

Formerly called 'Kingsway' during colonial rule, the 'ceremonial avenue' was build around 1920, by Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker, the architects of Delhi.

The 'Kingsway' in Delhi was similiar to that in London, which was built in 1905 to honour George V's father, Edward VII.

'Indianised' post independence and other minor changes

Soon after the independence, the boulevard was given its literal name in Hindi 'Rajpath'. And has thus become the showpiece stretch for the Republic Day parade every year.

In 2015, Aurangzeb Road was renamed A P J Abdul Kalam Road. In 2017, Dalhousie Road was renamed Dara Shikoh Road. Also, Teen Murti Teen Murti Chowk was changed to Teen Murti Haifa Chowk in 2018. There have been several proposals to rename Akbar Road, but nothing has been done yet.

'Kartavya Path'

The Centre on September 5 decided to be rename Rajpath and Centre Vista lawns stretching from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate as 'Kartavya Path'.

On September 8 evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the entire stretch, which has been renovated under his government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project.

In his Independence Day speech this year, the prime minister stressed on the abolition of symbols that reflect the colonial mindset.

The prime minister has stressed on the importance of everyone fulfilling their duties in the 25 years leading to 2047 when India will be celebrating 100 years of Independence. Both these factors can be seen behind the name 'Kartavya Path', sources said, adding "this is also a message to the ruling class that the era of rulers and subjects is over"..

The redevelopment project of the Central Vista — the nation's power corridor — also envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, a new residence of the prime minister, a prime minister's office, and a new vice-president's enclave.

The revamped Central Vista Avenue along the Rajpath will have state-wise food stalls, red granite walkways with greenery all around, vending zones, parking lots and round-the-clock security. But people would miss only one thing -- food will not be allowed on the lawns from India Gate to Man Singh Road.

The stretch will open for the public after 20 months. On the day of the inauguration, visitors will not be allowed on the stretch from the India Gate to Man Singh Road, but they can use the remaining part. From September 9, the entire stretch will be thrown open to the public.

