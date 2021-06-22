From The Newsroom: Jammu and Kashmir parties decide to attend PM Modi's meeting

In your evening news brief, Kashmir parties decide to attend PM Modi’s meeting; the UK launches negotiations to join a trade partnership in and around the Pacific Ocean, and in Uttarakhand, ayurvedic doctors can now prescribe allopathic medicines.

After days of suspense, the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Tuesday decided that they will attend the Prime Minister’s all-party meeting in Jammu and Kashmir on June 24 in New Delhi.

“Our stand is clear and all of you know what our stand is. Since New Delhi has invited the leaders individually, we have decided that all those invited will attend the meeting and put forth their points on J&K,” National Conference president Farooq Abdullah told reporters here after chairing a meeting of the PAGD leaders at his Gupkar residence.

The UK launched negotiations Tuesday to join a trade partnership in and around the Pacific Ocean, as it explores new opportunities around the world following its departure from the European Union.

The British government said negotiating teams will be working over the coming months to join the 11-country Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, which is home to around half a billion people.

The Ayurveda-versus-allopathy debate has taken a new turn with the Uttarakhand government deciding to allow ayurvedic doctors to prescribe select allopathic medicines to patients in emergencies.

Making the announcement on the sidelines of a programme to mark the International Day for Yoga at the Uttarakhand Ayurvedic University on Monday, Ayush Minister Harak Singh Rawat said the decision was taken for the benefit of the people living in the state's remote hill areas, where the primary health centres mostly have ayurvedic doctors.

Source: DHNS/PTI/AP