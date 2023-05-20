G20 meeting will boost tourism, investment flow to J&K: L-G Sinha

The successful conduct of G20 Tourism Working Group meeting will boost tourism and investment flow in Jammu and Kashmir, said Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha after inaugurating the Jhelum Rajbagh Riverfront, a part of the smart city project here on Saturday.

“We are grateful to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji for providing J&K with this great opportunity. The successful conduct of the G20 meeting will boost the tourism and investment flow in the Union Territory,” he said and added that the world will get an opportunity to witness the culture and warm hospitality of Jammu Kashmir.

Delegates from the G20 and other participating countries will attend meetings at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre, on the banks of Dal Lake on May 23. The next day they are scheduled to visit the famous ski-resort in Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

L-G Sinha said that the J&K administration, with the active support and participation of the people, is all geared up for the G20 meeting, which will be a significant one as member countries, invited countries, and international organizations will give valuable inputs and feedback on two key deliverables during the course of the summit.

During India’s G20 presidency, two Tourism Working Group meetings have taken place so far. The first one was held in the Rann of Kutch, followed by the second one in Siliguri while the third is scheduled in Kashmir from May 22 to 24.

In Srinagar, the delegates will also visit the art and craft bazaar organized by the J&K government showcasing handicrafts made by local artisans, signifying the importance of community participation.

The G20 meeting in Srinagar aims to strengthen economic growth of the UT, preserve cultural heritage, and promote sustainable development in the region.