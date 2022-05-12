J&K: Govt employee shot at, injured by gunmen in Budgam

Government employee shot at, injured by gunmen inside his office in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam

he gunmen entered the Tehsil office in Chadoora and shot at Rahul Bhat, a clerk

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • May 12 2022, 18:19 ist
  • updated: May 12 2022, 18:19 ist
A Kashmiri Pandit government employee in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district was shot dead by militants. Credit: IANS Photo

A government employee was shot at and injured by suspected militants in his office in the Chadoora area of Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said here.

The gunmen entered the Tehsil office in Chadoora and shot at Rahul Bhat, a clerk, the officials said.

They said Bhat was shifted to a hospital here in an injured condition.

Further details of the incident were awaited, the officials added.

India News
Jammu and Kashmir
Budgam
militants

