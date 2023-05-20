Centre looking to trump SC: Sibal on Delhi ordinance

Govt promulgated ordinance to say it will have final say even if SC comes in the way, says Sibal

The ordinance came a week after the SC handed over the control of services, excluding those related to police, public order and land, to the elected government in Delhi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 20 2023, 14:49 ist
  • updated: May 20 2023, 14:52 ist
Rajya Sabha member Kapil Sibal. Credit: PTI File Photo

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday took a dig at the Centre over its ordinance on transfer of bureaucrats in Delhi, saying that the government has promulgated the ordinance to state that it will have the final say even if the Supreme Court comes in the way.

The Centre on Friday promulgated an ordinance to create a National Capital Civil Service Authority for transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against IAS and DANICS cadre officers.

Also Read: Centre moves SC for review of judgement on control of services in Delhi

The ordinance came a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services, excluding those related to police, public order and land, to the elected government in Delhi.

In a tweet, Sibal said, "Supreme Court to Government: Ruled to say: Hand over reins of 'services' to Delhi Government. Government to Supreme Court: Promulgated Ordinance to say: If you come in the way, we will still have the final say."

The National Capital Civil Service Authority will comprise the chief minister of the government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi as its chairperson, along with the chief secretary and the principal home secretary, who will be the member secretary to the authority.

"Notwithstanding anything contained in any law for the time being in force, the National Capital Civil Service Authority shall have the responsibility to recommend the transfers and postings of all the Group 'A' officers and officers of DANICS serving in the affairs of the government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi but not officers serving in connection with any subject matter," the ordinance read.

