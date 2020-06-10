Action against CGHS empanelled hosps refusing treatment

Govt to take action against CGHS empanelled hospitals refusing treatment

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 10 2020, 14:59 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2020, 14:59 ist
Credit/iStock Photo

Action would be initiated against all CGHS empanelled hospitals designated as COVID and non-COVID facilities for denying treatment to coronavirus infected patients and to those suffering from other diseases, the Union Health Ministry said.

The warning was issued after the ministry reviewed representations from Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) beneficiaries regarding difficulties they were facing in availing treatment at private hospitals and diagnostic centres empanelled under the scheme.  

"The matter has been reviewed and it is now decided to reiterate that all CGHS empanelled hospitals, which are notified as COVID-hospitals by state governments shall provide treatment facilities to CGHS beneficiaries as per norms of the scheme, for all COVID-19 related treatments.

"Similarly, it is directed that all the CGHS empanelled hospitals, which are not notified as COVID Hospitals shall not deny treatment facilities or admission to CGHS beneficiaries and shall charge as per norms, for all other treatments. Suitable action shall be taken in case of violation of the guidelines," an order issued on June 9 read.

The scheme presently has around 36 lakh  beneficiaries and 12 lakh card holders, an official said.

Coronavirus
COVID-19
CGHS
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

