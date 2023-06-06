Green mission: 300 saplings planted inside J&K's Bhaderwah jail

Over 300 saplings were planted inside district jail Bhaderwah in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Tuesday as part of a special plantation drive, an official said.

The drive, covering half-an-acre barren land, was carried out by the forest department in collaboration with jail authorities and National Cadet Corps (NCC) under the Centre's “Mission Life”, divisional forest officer, Bhaderwah, Chander Shekhar said.

Various saplings, including those of Chinar and Cedar, were planted during the special drive which also focused on raising awareness among jail inmates and the accompanying students about the importance of green cover, he said.

NCC cadets of higher secondary school, Bhaderwah and jail inmates participated in the drive which also saw planting of saplings of ornamental and medicinal plants, the official said.

Jail Superintendent Mushtaq Malla said the campaign also aims at encouraging environment friendly practices like use of cloth bags for shopping instead of plastic bags and preserving drinking water besides planting more trees to reduce the impact of pollution.