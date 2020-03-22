Gujarat reports first death of coronavirus infection

Gujarat reported its first casualty of coronavirus infection in Surat where a 69-year-old male died. State health department's tweet said that "he was having co-morbid conditions." She was among the 18 positive cases of the virus in the state. The health department's tweet further added that "a 65-year-old female also died in Vadodara hospital but her test report for COVID is awaited. She was also having co-morbid conditions (Diabetes & Hypertension."

Meanwhile, with four new positive cases of coronavirus were reported in Gujarat on Sunday, the total number of such cases jumped to 18. Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said in media briefing that new cases were reported in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. He said that the government has decided to reveal the names of the infected persons in public so that people who came in contact with them will have information and would take preventive measures accordingly.

Patel, who is also the health minister, said that to control the spread of the deadly virus 6,092 people in the state have been quarantined. He said that there are 93 instances in which persons breached quarantine directions who were later caught and were institutionally quarantined. Besides, Patel said, since lots of suspected and confirmed cases don't follow the quarantine guidelines, the government is going to declare their names so that people who are in contact with them can be aware.

With three positive cases in state capital, Patel said that the government has decided to extend lockdown to Gandhinagar as well till March 25. Yesterday, the government had declared complete lockdown in its four major cities-Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot.

Meanwhile, the Deputy CM also said that he is going to propose postponement of Rajya Sabha polls in the ongoing Assembly session on Monday in view of rising threat from the virus. he said that since it is upto the central government to take a decision but we will extend our request after discussing it in the assembly.