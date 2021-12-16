Namaz row: Ex-MP seeks action against Haryana officials

Gurugram namaz row: Former MP approaches Supreme Court seeking action against top Haryana officials

Former Rajya Sabha member Mohammad Adeeb alleged inaction by Haryana's top officials in curbing communal and violent tendencies

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Dec 16 2021, 18:03 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2021, 18:03 ist
Locals confront members of the Muslim community while offering prayers in an open space on Friday. Credit: PTI Photo

Former Rajya Sabha MP Mohammad Adeeb has approached the Supreme Court seeking contempt action against officers of the Haryana government for their alleged failure to prevent incidents revolving around the Friday prayers offered by Muslims.

The state government recently banned Friday namaz at public spaces at Gurugram following opposition from residents.

In his petition, the politician has sought action against the Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police of State of Haryana, Sanjeev Kaushal IAS and PK Agrawal IPS, respectively. He alleged inaction by Haryana's top officials in curbing communal and violent tendencies. 

Also Read — Offering 'namaz' in open spaces will not be tolerated: CM Manohar Lal Khattar

He contended that the Haryana authorities have failed to comply with the directions issued by the Supreme Court in Tehseen S Poonawalla case of 2018, for direction to control and prevent the increasing number of hate crimes, including mob violence and lynching.

His plea claimed the Muslim community offered prayers in congregations on Friday and due to the footfall in Gurugram during the daytime, Jummah Namaz (Friday prayers) was offered at various locations pre-approved by local authorities, which was not encroachment of any manner.

