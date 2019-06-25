Haryana adds more teeth to cow protection law

BJP-ruled Haryana, under Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday, made its cow protection law more stringent.

The government gave the police officer a right to enter and search any premises used or intended to be used for cow slaughter. The officer would be empowered to seize cow or beef and collect evidence from the spot, including instruments and documents used or intended to be used regarding activities related to slaughter and export of cow or beef.

As per the new amendment, any police officer not below the rank of sub-Inspector or any person authorised by the government can satisfy himself and may enter, stop and search any vehicle used or intended to be used for the export of cows or beef.

He may thereafter take all measures necessary for securing the production of the cow or beef if seized in a court and for the safe custody of the bovine.

The state cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of the CM, amended the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act, 2015 and renamed it as the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

Whenever an offence punishable under this Act has been committed, any vehicle used for such offence will be liable to be seized by a police officer.