Haryana Cong leader shot dead in Faridabad

Haryana Congress spokesperson Vikas Chaudhary was shot dead in Haryana's Faridabad on Thursday morning.

According to media reports, Chaudhary was shot at by unidentified assailants at around 9 in the morning right after he stepped out of a gym in Sector 9. A vehicle reportedly moved towards Chaudhary's car after he got into it and two unidentified men got out, made their way to the front of Chaudhary's car and opened fire. A CCTV camera in the area caught the entire incident.

Chaudhary was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Haryana: Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary shot at in Faridabad. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/m6Zqru6JOy — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2019

Developing story. More details awaited.