Haryana Cong leader shot dead in Faridabad

Haryana Cong leader shot dead in Faridabad

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 27 2019, 11:13am ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2019, 14:38pm ist

Haryana Congress spokesperson Vikas Chaudhary was shot dead in Haryana's Faridabad on Thursday morning.

According to media reports, Chaudhary was shot at by unidentified assailants at around 9 in the morning right after he stepped out of a gym in Sector 9. A vehicle reportedly moved towards Chaudhary's car after he got into it and two unidentified men got out, made their way to the front of Chaudhary's car and opened fire.  A CCTV camera in the area caught the entire incident.  

Chaudhary was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Developing story. More details awaited. 

Haryana
murder
Comments (+)
 