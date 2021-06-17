Haryana on top in crime, unemployment: Hooda

Hitting out at the BJP-JJP government in Haryana, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday alleged that the state has reached at the top in crime, unemployment and scams under it.

Meanwhile, Congress spokesman and senior leader Randeep Singh Surjewala lambasted the BJP-JJP government, describing it as "most unpopular and anti-people."

The attack by the Congress came hours after Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced several schemes and programmes on the completion of 600 days of his coalition government.

Hooda in a statement said "Debt, unemployment, crime and scams broke all records. The coalition government is considering only passing time as its achievement. This is the most unpopular government in the history of Haryana."

Read | Farmer agitation no more about demands of peasantry, but how to oppose govt, BJP-JJP: Dushyant Chautala

He said according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) data, every third person in the state is unemployed.

"This government emphasised on retrenchment of employees more than recruitment. Instead of giving jobs to the youth, the policy of sacking the employees was adopted. The government was engaged in the game of issuing advertisements of recruitment and then cancelling them throughout its tenure," he said.

He said the Khattar government encouraged the practice of contractual employment and by this, it exploited the youth.

Never in the history of the state has crime increased as much as it has increased under the BJP-JJP government, Hooda alleged.

After the NCRB data, it has become clear in the report of the NITI Aayog that the law and order situation in Haryana has been worse, he claimed.

"This government has made Haryana among the top states of the country in the case of murder, rape, theft, robbery, dacoity, ransom and kidnapping," he added.

He said even during the Covid pandemic, liquor and paddy scams were carried out.

Read | Haryana extends Covid-19 lockdown till June 21

"After many big revelations, instead of taking action on anyone, the government buried its own investigation report under the table," he said.

Hooda said never in the history of Haryana has there been such a big farmers' movement as it is happening during this government.

The BJP-JJP alliance has emerged as the biggest anti-farmer government in the country, he said.

"It is unfortunate that despite the martyrdom of hundreds of farmers, the state government is advocating for three agricultural laws," he said.

Hooda said that the debt on Haryana has too increased to Rs 2.25 lakh crore, "whereas no big project, big institution or industry has been established during the entire tenure of this government", he added.

Referring to CM Khattar, Congress spokesman Surjewala wrote on Twitter, "You are the head of the most unpopular and anti-people government in the 54-and-a-half year history of Haryana. That is why neither you nor any of your ministers can dare to go in public."

“Answer 6 big failures of 600 days-Why is the unemployment rate highest in Haryana? Why Haryana No. 1 in crimes? Why are farmers on the streets for seven months? Why is the state in debt? Why is corruption at its peak? Why is the government closed in homes and offices," he asked.