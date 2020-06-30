Health experts teams to do regular, surprise inspections of Covid-19 facilities in Delhi

The three teams of medical experts constituted by the Union health ministry will conduct regular and surprise inspections at various COVID hospitals in the national capital, officials said.

Each of the three teams will have domain experts from the AIIMS, Directorate General of Health Services in the Union health ministry, Delhi government and civic bodies.

"The teams will conduct inspections and submit their report for the preceding week to the Secretary, health ministry and Chief Secretary of Delhi every week by 5 pm on next Tuesday," according to an order issued by the Delhi health department on June 29.

It said, the Union health ministry on June 14 had constituted the three teams of domain knowledge experts comprising doctors from the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences, Delhi, DGHS (Health Ministry) and the Delhi government, assisted by officers from municipal bodies.

The aim is rapid assessment of the existing capacity, patient care amenities and associated aspects of the COVID care facilities under the supervision of the Delhi government in order to have efficient and timely decision-making, the order said.

The teams shall perform the work as per the orders of the Supreme Court on June 19, officials said.

The order said it is directed that the teams will inspect each of the dedicated COVID hospitals in Delhi, as per the plan, on a weekly basis and also conduct surprise visits, and suggest specific measures for betterment of facilities and patient care services.

"The doctors from AIIMS and DGHS are empowered to co-opt other doctors from their institutes or organisation to assist them in this endeavour," it said.

First team will inspect nine hospitals, including LNJP Hospital, Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh and Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, the order said.

Second team will visit facilities, including GTB Hospital and Satyawadi Raja Harishchandra Hospital.

The third team of experts will inspect hospitals, including Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Okhla and Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, it said.