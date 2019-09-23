Helicopter crash-lands on Kedarnath helipad, 6 injured

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 23 2019, 16:20pm ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2019, 16:34pm ist

Six pilgrims on board a private helicopter had a narrow escape on Monday when the tail end of the chopper hit an object while making an emergency landing at Kedarnath helipad soon after take-off.  

The pilgrims were returning from Kedarnath to Fata in the helicopter when the pilot soon after the take-off realised that it had developed a technical snag, Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Harish Chandra Sharma said. 

"As the helicopter was making an emergency landing on the helipad its rear portion hit an object, perhaps a railing," he said. 

"Luckily, all on board the helicopter are safe," he said.

Seven persons, including the pilot, were on board the helicopter when the incident took place, he said.

