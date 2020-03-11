Tihar officials mull interviews for Nirbhaya convicts

High Court asks Tihar authorities to consider media house plea to interview Nirbhaya convicts

PTI,
  • Mar 11 2020, 14:23pm ist
  • updated: Mar 11 2020, 14:23pm ist
irbhaya gang rape case convicts, clockwise from top left, Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta, Mukesh Singh and Vinay Sharma. (Credit: PTI)

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked Tihar Jail authorities to consider afresh the plea of a media house seeking permission to interview the four men on death row for their role in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case.

Justice Navin Chawla asked the authorities to communicate their decision by Thursday.

The media house has sought permission to interview the four convicts -- Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Pawan Kumar Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) -- who are to be hanged on March 20.

