IAS officer Anurag Verma assumes charge as Punjab chief secretary

Verma previously held the charge of additional chief secretary, home affairs and justice, along with some other additional charges.

  Jul 01 2023
Anurag Verma. Credit: Twitter/@PunjabGovtIndia

Senior IAS officer Anurag Verma Saturday took charge as chief secretary of Punjab here.

Verma, a 1993-batch IAS officer, succeeded Vijay Kumar Janjua of the 1989 batch, who retired on June 30.

Janjua and other IAS officers, including Malwinder Singh Jaggi, Kumar Rahul and Sonali Giri, were present at Punjab Civil Secretariat when Verma took charge.

Verma previously held the charge of additional chief secretary, home affairs and justice, along with some other additional charges.

The IAS officer, who belongs to Patiala in Punjab, had earlier served as deputy commissioner of Bathinda, Ludhiana and Jalandhar districts.

