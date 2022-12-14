IED detected, destroyed in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

Security forces detected and diffused an improvised explosive device (IED) in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday, officials said.
The IED was lying on the roadside near PDD office in this north Kashmir district, they said.
A bomb disposal squad destroyed it without causing any kind of loss, officials added.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Ukraine's latest need: 50 mn LED light bulbs
Inside a Lego factory, where Christmas wishes come true
Aryan Khan, AB In-Bev to launch their own vodka brand
Tawang Clash: Remote, undefined India-China border
Year-ender: Celebs who became parents in 2022
Ukraine war: Kherson hunts for traitors
Christmas 2022: Best smartwatch gift options
Neymar cleared of corruption over Barcelona transfer