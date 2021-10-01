IMA scam: Congress leader Zameer Khan appears before ED

Congress leader and former Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan on Friday appeared before the Enforcement Department officials in Delhi for inquiry into his assets.

Zameer, who appeared before the officials at ED headquarter in Lok Nayak Bhavan in Khan Market, told reporters, "Earlier the ED officials sought some details in connection with my assets. I have submitted the same to them. Now they called me and asked me to appear before them personally for clarification. I have provided all the details."

"The ED officials asked me about some details related to my house construction, my investments in properties and my transport business," he said.

He also said that he would not give further details about the inquiry before the media.

"I will be staying in Delhi for few more days. If they asked me to come, I will appear before them again," he said.

However, Zameer clarified that the ED officials did not ask anything about the IMA scam.

Earlier ED raided his house in Bengaluru and sought details of his properties.

In early August, ED officials from New Delhi had conducted search operations in properties connected to Zameer Khan including offices of National Travels, a firm he owns, and other properties linked to him.

