Implement CAA after people's opinion: Ajmer Dargah head

The spiritual head of Ajmer Dargah Zainul Abedin Ali Khan said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 (CAA) should not be implemented in the country unless the feedback of people is sought.

He said that the government should constitute a high-power committee considering the sentiments of Muslim community and submit a factual report after hearing their grievances, so that fear and myths around the law are dealt. And after this is done, the law can be implemented across the country.

Moreover, Dargah Dewan said that CAA is not against Muslims of the country and they need not fear it, as it does not pose any danger to their citizenship.

"The Citizenship (Amendment) Act is not against Muslims living in the country. But there is a need to clarify the fear and myth spread among Muslims in the country," the Dargah Deewan said in his statement.

Condemning the Delhi police crackdown on students of Jamia Millia Islamia, Abedin said, "This is not the right way to treat the students. The police treated the protesting students just like any criminals". He appealed to the Centre to issue a guideline to police to not use force on students.

He said that India is the biggest democracy in the world. The government has the right to make a law which people should support. But the government should not hurt the sentiments of people.