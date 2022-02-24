In past five years, 34 died on Kashmir railway tracks

Though Kashmir is yet to get connected with India's railway network, 34 people have been crushed to death on the intra-Kashmir rail tracks in the last five years.

On a normal day, trains with at least 15 bogeys run regularly from Baramulla in north Kashmir to Banihal in the Jammu region (138 km) and carry almost 30,000 passengers, including students and employees. The intra-Kashmir train was flagged off by then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh in October 2008 from Nowgam station in Srinagar.

The government of India plans to connect Kashmir to Kanyakumari through train service. Work on the project has been delayed due to many reasons, including the hilly terrain in the train's route.

Figures reveal that in 2017, seven people were crushed to death on rail tracks of the Valley while the number grew to 12 in 2018. Six people died in 2021 and five have already lost their lives in accidents this year. In 2020, no death was reported as the train services remained suspended across Kashmir in the wake of Covid-19.

A police official said that people take the speed of the train for granted which ultimately proves deadly. “I have seen people lying on the rail track, taking selfies, unmindful about train timings and speed. Many of them were hit by a train as they were wearing earphones and carrying mobiles in their hands,” he said.

Saqib Yousuf, Chief Area Manager, Northern Railways, Srinagar, said walking on railway tracks is an offence and they have decided to increase monitoring to ensure it does not happen. “The responsibility by and large lies with the people as they should avoid walking on railway tracks,” he said.

