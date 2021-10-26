Ind-Pak match: 6 detained in J&K over pro-Pak slogans

India-Pakistan match: 6 detained in J&K after video showing raising of pro-Pakistan slogans goes viral

The video triggered widespread protests by various social organisation in Samba district

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 26 2021, 16:26 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2021, 16:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Six people have been detained by Jammu and Kashmir police after a video purportedly showing objectionable slogans being raised by a group of persons in Samba district, following a T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan, went viral on social media, officials said on Tuesday.

The video triggered widespread protests by various social organisation in Samba district.

The video shows over two dozen people belonging to a particular community celebrating the victory of Pakistan cricket team against India, and raising objectionable slogans on Sunday night.

"Six people have been detained in this regard and investigation is going on,” Deputy Commissioner, Samba, Anuradha Gupta said.

A police officer said an FIR has been registered.

SSP Samba Rajesh Sharma said the detained people are being questioned regarding the incident. More people may be called for questioning, he said.

Videos of medical students raising pro-Pakistan slogans at their hostels had also gone viral on social media recently.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India vs Pakistan
Jammu and Kashmir
T20 World Cup
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Related videos

What's Brewing

World's first stamp set for over $8 million auction

World's first stamp set for over $8 million auction

Malik vs Wankhede: Allegations aplenty in drugs case

Malik vs Wankhede: Allegations aplenty in drugs case

Myths, marriages and Mako: Japan's imperial family

Myths, marriages and Mako: Japan's imperial family

'We had to flee': Extreme climate chases Somalians away

'We had to flee': Extreme climate chases Somalians away

What causes ADHD and can it be cured?

What causes ADHD and can it be cured?

Damascus bookshops disappear as crisis hits culture

Damascus bookshops disappear as crisis hits culture

Djokovic remark adds to Aus Open vaccination confusion

Djokovic remark adds to Aus Open vaccination confusion

'Asoka' turns 20: 4 reasons to revisit SRK's movie

'Asoka' turns 20: 4 reasons to revisit SRK's movie

 