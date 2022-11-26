India will stand tough against violence: Rahul on 26/11

India will keep standing fearlessly against violence: Rahul Gandhi on eve of 26/11 Mumbai attacks

Gandhi tweeted in Hindi and paid tributes to the martyred soldiers and common people of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack

PTI
New Delhi,
  Nov 26 2022, 15:43 ist
  • updated: Nov 26 2022, 15:43 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday paid tributes to those who lost their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and said India will continue to stand fearlessly against violence.

"Security personnel who sacrificed their everything to protect India are the pride of our country. My humble tributes to the brave soldiers and common people who were martyred in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"India has always stood fearlessly against fear and violence and will continue to do so," he said.  On November 26, 2008, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan arrived in Mumbai via sea route and killed 166 people, including 18 security personnel, and injured several others during a 60-hour siege.

Twenty-six foreign nationals were among those killed. 

