Army sets up voluntary civil defense force along LoC

Indian Army sets up voluntary civil defense force along LoC in Jammu

The force, comprising ex-serviceman and volunteer youth of border villages of the Akhnoor region, was raised in the Jourian border belt of the district

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Oct 30 2021, 04:00 ist
  • updated: Oct 30 2021, 04:00 ist
Soldier patrols at a village near Line of Control in Jammu. Credit: AFP File Photo

The Indian Army has set up a voluntary civil defence force along the Line of Control in Jammu district, officials said on Friday.

The force, comprising ex-serviceman and volunteer youth of border villages of the Akhnoor region, was raised in the Jourian border belt of the district, they said.

"It aims to strengthen rear area security during war," Defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said.

Named as 'Manawar', the force comprises 10 platoons based on the names of the villages, and sections based on the names of martyrs of the area on the concept of "sons of the soil", he said. 

In order to prepare the force for its envisaged task and to keep them ready for employment in rear areas along with the army, it was trained under the guidance of the army in September and October this year, Lt Col Anand said.

He said the force was trained for the envisaged role by carrying out detailed briefing, firing and practice of manning of vulnerable areas and domination of routes. 

The event highlighted high-level synergy that exists between forces and villagers and demonstrated the unwavering commitment of citizens to defend the motherland, he added. 

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Line of Control
Jammu and Kashmir
India News
civil defence units

Related videos

What's Brewing

Glasgow, world’s last chance to avert climate crisis

Glasgow, world’s last chance to avert climate crisis

Stroke among Covid-infected people likely to be severe?

Stroke among Covid-infected people likely to be severe?

Apple's most back-ordered product is not a gadget!

Apple's most back-ordered product is not a gadget!

COP26's aims to banish coal meet hurdles in Asia

COP26's aims to banish coal meet hurdles in Asia

The Metaverse is Zuckerberg’s escape hatch

The Metaverse is Zuckerberg’s escape hatch

RIP Puneeth: 5 popular 'Appu' movies

RIP Puneeth: 5 popular 'Appu' movies

In Pics | Puneeth Rajkumar's most memorable films

In Pics | Puneeth Rajkumar's most memorable films

'Dybbuk' movie review: A treat for Emraan fans

'Dybbuk' movie review: A treat for Emraan fans

DH Radio | Drones as aerial entertainers

DH Radio | Drones as aerial entertainers

DH Toon | Aryan case: 'May you get over hangover soon'

DH Toon | Aryan case: 'May you get over hangover soon'

 