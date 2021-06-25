Infiltration bid foiled along LoC in J&K's Kupwara

Infiltration bid foiled along LoC in J&K's Kupwara

Security forces foiled the infiltration bid in Tangdhar area, the officials said

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jun 25 2021, 16:19 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2021, 16:34 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

An infiltration bid was foiled along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.

Security forces foiled the infiltration bid in Tangdhar area, the officials said.

Some arms and ammunition were left behind by the infiltrators.

The recovery includes an AK-47 rifle, a pistol, two hand grenades and six packets of heroin worth Rs 30 crore, the officials said. 

Jammu and Kashmir
Line of Control
Kupwara
infiltration bid

