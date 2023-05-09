Injured Indian mountaineer Anurag Maloo to be flown to Delhi as his infection spreads

The family of injured Indian mountaineer Anurag Maloo is planning to fly him to New Delhi from Nepal for further treatment as the infection is spreading in his body, a relative and an official of an expedition company said here on Tuesday.

Anurag, 34, a resident of Kishangarh in Rajasthan, went missing in mid-April after he fell from around 6,000 metres while descending from Camp III.

Mount Annapurna is the 10th highest mountain in the world.

He was found alive in a deep crevasse at some 5800-metre altitude on April 20 after three days of continuous search by a team of rescuers. He was rushed to Manipal Hospital in Pokhara and then airlifted to Kathmandu for further treatment.

Sudheer, Anurag's cousin, told PTI that the family is planning to fly him to New Delhi for treatment but cannot say anything till all arrangements are done.

“His infection has spread and needs further treatment, so he will soon be flown to Delhi,” an official at the Seven Summit Trek, the organiser of the expedition of which Anurag was a part, said.

The official, however, said that he has no information as to when the Indian mountaineer will be discharged from the Kathmandu hospital and flown to New Delhi. Earlier, the doctors said that his health is gradually improving, though his condition is not out of danger.

Anurag is still on ventilator support at the Intensive Care Unit of the Medicity Hospital, one of the top private hospitals in Kathmandu. He was on a mission to climb all 14 peaks above 8,000 metres and the seven highest points in all seven continents to create awareness and drive action towards achieving the UN Global Goals.

He has been awarded REX Karam — Veer Chakra and became the 2041 Antarctic Youth Ambassador from India.