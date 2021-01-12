Intense cold wave sweeps Punjab, Haryana

Intense cold wave sweeps Punjab, Haryana; Hisar shivers at 2.2 degrees Celsius

Fog engulfed most places in Chandigarh, Hisar, Sirsa and Patiala in the morning

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Jan 12 2021, 12:40 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2021, 12:56 ist
'Sewadars' (volunteers) clean the holy pond at Harmandir Sahib, or Golden Temple, on a cold foggy morning, in Amritsar. Credit: PTI File Photo

Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday reeled under intense cold weather conditions with Hisar being the coldest place in the region.

Hisar in Haryana shivered at 2.2 degrees Celsius, five degrees below normal, an official of the India Meteorological Department said here.

The minimum temperature in Narnaul settled at 2.8 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal, he added.

Ambala, Karnal, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa recorded their respective lows at 5.6, 6.4, 4.2, 4.5 and 4.4 degrees Celsius, up to three degrees below normal.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of both states, recorded its low at 7.8 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal, the official said.

In Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala registered their minimums at 7.2, 6.4 and 6.4 degrees Celsius respectively, up to four degrees above normal.

The minimum temperature of Pathankot, Adampur, Halwara, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur settled at 9.6, 8.5, 6.4, 3.9, 5.2 and 7.7 degrees Celsius respectively.

Fog engulfed most places in Chandigarh, Hisar, Sirsa and Patiala in the morning.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Punjab
Haryana
India Meteorological Department
Cold Wave

