Internet, mobile responsible for rape, murders: Raj Min

Rajasthan's cabinet minister B D Kalla on Monday blamed the internet and mobile usage for the rape and murder.

Speaking to the media at the Congress headquarters in Jaipur, Kalla said, "The increase is in the heinous crime is due to unchecked internet and mobile usage. I have demanded the union government put censorship on pornographic content on the internet."

Kalla, who is the Minister of Energy and Water Resources and Art and Culture, further said that parents have an important role in grooming a child and it is very important we teach our boys to respect women around them.

Kalla made a statement in reference to the recent incident in Rajasthan where a six-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Tonk district and after the rape and murder of a 26-year-old doctor in Telangana shook the entire nation

Taking action against the alleged brutal rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Rajasthan, police have arrested one person in connection. The Additional Superintendent of Police, Vipin Sharma, confirmed the arrest of the accused identified as 39-year-old Mahendra alias Dholiya,

"The accused has allegedly committed the crime under the influence of alcohol", Sharma told DH. The police at Aligarh town in Tonk is currently interrogating the accused. The post mortem report has confirmed that the girl had been raped.

Social activists, civil society and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had expressed anguish over the incident and promised speedy action.

According to the police, the girl went missing since Saturday afternoon from her school. Her body was found 500 metres away from the government school she studied in, her body was found in a school uniform and her belt wrapped around her neck. Police said that the preliminary investigation suggests that was strangulated.

The final rites of the girl's body took place on Sunday evening in Kheldi village of Aligarh town in Tonk. The post-mortem has been done and the police are waiting for the medical report for more details. An FIR under sections including 302 (murder), 376 (rape) of the IPC along with relevant sections of the POCSO Act was lodged on Sunday.