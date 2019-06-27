Jaishankar, Pompeo discuss Iran oil crisis

The simmering tension in the Persian gulf figured prominently in the Indo-US talks on Wednesday with Foreign Minister S Jaishankar appraising the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about India's Iran worries.

Not only 10% of India's oil import comes from Iran, but there is a diaspora of 8 million too, compounding the government anxieties.

Indian Navy has already deployed its men on-board Indian flagged vessels and oil tankers besides deploying two of its ships – INS Chennai and INS Sunayan – for safe and secure passage of the merchant ships through the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

While Indian oil companies have temporarily suspended their import from Tehran in the wake of the regional flare-up, diplomatic sources said that India's decision would be guided by commercial considerations and energy security.

“We discussed the situation in the Gulf. I shared our interests and concerns with Secretary Pompeo. Energy security is part of it but there are other concerns as well about diaspora, regional security and trade,” Jaishankar said.

“We have a certain perspective on Iran, obviously from where we are based. US Secretary of State shared with me the American concerns on Iran. Both of us certainly came out much better informed of each others' concerns in that regard,” he said.

Sources said USA might also be prodded to find and secure an alternate source of oil if India at one point of time has to stop importing from Iran because of the US sanctions.

“Iran is the world's largest state sponsor of terror and India people have suffered from terror around the world. We've a shared understanding of threats and a common purpose to ensure that we can keep energy at right prices deter this threat,” observed Pompeo.

On the increasing strategic importance of Indo-Pacific region and China's growing concerns, Jaishnakar said, “Indo-Pacific is for something, not against somebody and that something is peace, security, stability, and prosperity. We are looking at a landscape where a number of independent players work together for what they believe to be global good.”