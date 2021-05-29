Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha inaugurates 500-bedded DRDO-built Covid-19 hospital in Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday inaugurated the Defence Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO) 500-bedded Covid hospital in Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar.

Of the total 500 beds, 125 would be Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds, while others would be a set of Covid-beds with 24-hour oxygen facility. The hospital would be equipped with ventilators, monitors, in-house pharmacy, diagnostic facility, X-ray and CT scan facility. This hospital is expected to become fully operational in 3-4 days, after a trial run of all the facilities.

A similar hospital is being built at Khonmoh on the outskirts of Srinagar. The two hospitals were sought by the J&K government from the Centre on April 28 in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases and deaths.

“I am grateful to Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Honourabble Home Minister Amit Shah and Honourable Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for extending all possible assistance to J&K,” LG Sinha said after inaugurating the hospital.

Speaking on the management of ongoing pandemic and future challenges, he observed that the DRDO hospital, with efficient mechanisms, will play an important role in adding to the government’s efforts in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Our health infrastructure in Jammu and other areas of the division continues to be the backbone of healthcare services, he said. Underlining the importance of providing best healthcare services to the people, especially those living in remote areas, the Lt Governor remarked that the robust health infrastructure in Jammu division with decentralised community health system in the form of Panchayat Covid Care Centres has an extensive outreach even in several far-flung locales.

“We have also devised an effective and rapid response system to quickly mobilise the physical and human resources within the healthcare delivery apparatus,” he said. “We all as a society must fight the pandemic together & recalibrate our priorities, giving utmost importance to Covid protocol and vaccination. So, I urge every citizen of J&K to follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour for weeks and months to effectively tackle this health crisis.”