Jammu and Kashmir Lt guv condoles demise of prominent Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Sadiq

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of prominent Shia cleric and All India Muslim Personal Law Board vice president Maulana Kalbe Sadiq.
Maulana Sadiq, 83, died around 10 pm at a private hospital in Lucknow, his son Kalbe Sibtain said. He was admitted to the ICU of the hospital on November 17.
Sinha said he was saddened to learn about the passing away of Maulana Sadiq.
"He was an eminent Islamic scholar, noted educationist, preacher and harbinger of communal unity and progressive thinking," the lieutenant governor said.
He expressed his condolences to the bereaved family members and well-wishers and prayed for peace to the departed soul.
