Jammu and Kashmir Police arrest 4 for 'sacrilegious act' in Rajouri

Four persons were arrested on Saturday in connection with a case related to a “sacrilegious act’ in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The case under sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Police station Budhal on Thursday following a "sacrilegious act" committed in the Khwas area, Rajouri Police said in a statement.

Based on examination of witnesses and technical evidence during the investigation, four prime accused were identified and were meticulously tracked leading to their arrest, it said.

“Several police parties were deputed to conduct raids on suspected locations and finally all the four main accused were arrested,” police said, adding further legal formalities in the matter are underway.

The police requested all stakeholders to maintain calm and repose faith in the legal process.