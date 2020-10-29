Jammu and Kashmir police seal PDP office to thwart protests against land laws

Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday sealed the office of regional People’s Democratic Party Office (PDP) in Srinagar to thwart the party’s scheduled protest over Centre’s decision to introduce new land laws in the union territory (UT).

The PDP leaders had organised a protest rally from the party headquarters in Srinagar to the Press Enclave to protest the Center’s order allowing any Indian citizen to buy land in the UT.

However, soon after the leaders reached the party headquarters, they were detained by the police already deployed there.

PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti while slamming the administration for the move, tweeted: “PDP office in Srinagar sealed by J&K admin & workers arrested for organising a peaceful protest. A similar protest was allowed in Jammu so why was it thwarted here? Is this your definition of ‘normalcy’ that’s being showcased in the world?”

In another tweet, she said they will continue to raise their voice collectively and won’t tolerate attempts to change demographics.

“PDP’s @parawahid, Khurshid Alam, Rouf Bhat, @MohsinQayoom_& @buttkout were arrested by J&K police for protesting against the settler colonial land laws thrusted upon people of J&K. We will continue to raise our voice collectively & wont tolerate attempts to change demographics (sic),” Mehbooba tweeted.

PDP workers also held a demonstration at the party headquarters in Gandhi Nagar, Jammu on Wednesday and accused the BJP of selling Jammu.