Jammu and Kashmir: Unidentified militant killed in Baramulla shootout

An unidentified militant was killed in a brief shootout with security forces in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday afternoon.

Reports said the encounter erupted after a joint team of Army's 32 Rashtriya Rifles and J&K police intercepted the militants following specific information during a naka at Shutlu village of Rafiabad, 65 kms from, here.

A police officer said after being intercepted, the exchange of firing took place in which one militant was killed.

He said the searches in the area were going on and identification of the slain militant was being ascertained.