Jharkhand poll:Ex-IPS appointed special police observer

In the aftermath of a Naxal attack on policemen in Jharkhand, the Election Commission on Friday appointed former IPS officer M K Das as special police observer for the assembly polls in the state, according to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora.

He said Das will reach Jharkhand on Saturday to take up his new responsibility.

"Former IPS officer M K Das has been appointed as special police observer for Jharkhand," Arora told PTI.

Three police personnel, including a sub-inspector, were killed in a Naxal attack in Latehar district of Jharkhand on Friday. The attack by armed insurgents happened about 8:30 pm when the police party was on patrol duty.

Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain said Das, a former director general of Manipur Police, was deployed as a special observer for Tripura and Mizoram in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.