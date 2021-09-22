J&K govt sacks 6 employees for having terror links

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 22 2021, 14:49 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2021, 14:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday sacked six of its employees for having terror links and working as overground workers, news agency ANI reported.

More to follow...

Jammu and Kashmir
Terrorism

