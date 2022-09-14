J&K L-G reviews security situation along LoC

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday visited forward areas of Poonch in Jammu region to take stock of the security situation along the Line of Control (LoC).

The L-G, who is on a two-day visit to border district Poonch, undertook a first-hand assessment of the situation along the LoC and forward areas at the border village Degwar, Tarwan.

An official spokesperson said that Sinha was briefed on the overall security situation prevalent along the LoC, development works in the border villages, counter infiltration grid and operational preparedness by senior officers of the army and police.

While interacting with the officers and personnel of the armed forces, the L-G, commended them for their selfless service in challenging situations. He appreciated the excellent synergy between civil administration, J&K police, army and other security agencies.

Asserting that India will give a befitting reply to anyone who tries to disturb peace, unity and integrity of the country, he said, “I salute the exemplary bravery of our armed forces. J&K UT is witnessing a new dawn of peace, progress and prosperity. Our armed forces and police are handling the challenges with full strength, valour and dedication. “

The Border Area Development Programme (BADP) has accentuated the development process of the villages along the border, the L-G observed. The Union Territory government has rolled out several new schemes for the comprehensive development of the border villages.

He also took feedback on the benefits being extended under PM Aawas Yojna and other schemes and facilities like LPG, Scholarships etc from the people present in the gathering.

The L-G further said that various initiatives and interventions by the UT administration have led to a corruption-free, fear-free and transparent governance system in Jammu Kashmir.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given special focus on the development and prosperity of border people, especially youth. The young generation should come forward and avail the benefits of various schemes launched under Mission youth to become self-reliant and successful entrepreneurs, he said.