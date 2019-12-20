J&K: On eve of Chillai Kalan, fresh snowfall received

On the eve of the 40-day long harshest period of winter, locally known as the 'Chillai Kalan' Kashmir received fresh snowfall on Friday.

The fresh spell of snowfall forced the closure of the Srinagar-Jammu national highway and disrupted flight operations at Srinagar airport, officials said.

The minimum temperature usually dips below freezing point during “Chillai Kalan” from December 21 to January 30. The gap between the day and night temperatures also narrows and sometimes, the maximum temperature also remains below freezing point.

A MeT Department official said Srinagar recorded a low of minus 2.6 degrees Celsius on Thursday night. The Met office has forecast further rains and snowfall till Sunday.