J&K police to install CCTVs in police stations

Jammu and Kashmir police is all set to install close-circuit-camera-televisions (CCTVs) in all the police stations across the union territory and the process to invite the tenders for the same has already started.

E-tender floated on behalf of Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir (UT), invites submission of a proposal to conceptualize, design and manage UT-wide CCTV surveillance project with integrated command and control centre.

Sources said the bidding of the project is on and the process will be completed soon. “The project is aimed to increase the surveillance across the UT. Each police station will have CCTV’s installed at vital locations and all the police posts will also have CCTVs installed as per the requirement,” they said.

A senior police officer told DH that the main aim of the projects was to ensure proper monitoring and improvement in quality of policing. “The police is going to get latest technology for better policing and CCTV installation at police station levels will help identify criminals, suspects and also play a vital role in investigating the crime and other cases on fast track basis,” he said.

As per official record J&K has 224 police stations.