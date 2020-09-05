J&K sees record one-day jump of 1,251 Covid-19 cases; 15 more die

Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 1,251 Covid-19 cases, its highest single-day spike in infections, pushing the tally to 42,241, while 15 fatalities in the past 24 hours raised the death toll to 770, officials said.

This is for the third time in as many days that the number of fresh cases has crossed the 1000-mark in a 24-hour period, the officials said.

Among the new cases, 739 were from the Jammu region, while 512 from the Kashmir Valley.

Jammu district reported a maximum of 520 new cases, followed by 181 in Srinagar district, the officials said.

Jammu on Saturday became the first district in the Union Territory to report over 500 Covid-19 cases in a single day.

There are 9,547 active Covid-19 cases in the UT, while 31,924 people have recovered from the infection so far, they said.

Meanwhile, 15 people infected with the coronavirus have died in Jammu and Kashmir in the past 24 hours till 5.00 pm on Saturday, the officials said.

They said while 10 of the new fatalities took place in Jammu, five were reported from the Kashmir Valley.