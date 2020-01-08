J&K shines in provision of health services

Jammu and Kashmir has made a considerable improvement in the health sector over the years as the union territory (UT) has better parameters than the corresponding national average on various fronts.

The UT has been able to bring down the Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) by eight points from 34 to 26 in a single year which is highest among all states, Health Department officials said, here.

According to a report released by National Health Systems Resource Centre (NHSRC), New Delhi on the basis of National Sample Survey Organisation (NSSO), healthcare Services in J&K have shown an impressive improvement against the corresponding national averages since last few years on various parameters like, Outpatient Care, In patient Care, Child Birth, Antenatal Care (ANC), Post Natal Care (PNC) in context to Utilization of Public Health Facilities and Out Of Pocket Expenditure (OOPE).

The number of ailing persons per 1000 population in rural areas in J&K was lesser than the national average and use of informal care by non-hospitalized cases is very low (<2%) in the UT. 80% people avail outpatient (OPD) services from Public Health facilities especially in rural areas and there is a 15-30% increase in OPD cases since last few years reflecting good health-seeking behaviour, the report reveals.

The Crude Death Rate (CDR), as well as the IMR in the state, was lower than the national average. While the Crude Birth Rate (CBR) is 17.6, which is lower than the national average birth rate of 21.8, the CDR of 5.4 is lower than the national average death rate of 7.1. Infant Mortality rate of 26/1000 live births is also lower than the National Infant Mortality rate of 37/1000 live birth.

Dr Shafqat Khan, an officer on special duty in the J&K Health and Medical Education Department, said,

For tackling the Out Of Pocket Expenditure (OOPE) and fulfilling the commitment to make the healthcare services cashless in public health facilities, the J&K government is implementing various interventions in mission mode.

These include streamlining the procurement of drugs and consumables, implementation of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, through public and empanelled private hospitals for providing cashless IPD services to the golden cardholders and operationalization of Health and Wellness Centres under Ayushman Bharat, free drug and diagnostic Initiatives, Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakram, Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram, Revised National Tuberculosis Control Program, Biomedical Equipment Management and Maintenance Program and National Pradhan Mantri Dialysis Program.

“All these initiatives are on the top agenda of the Health and Medical Education department and are being monitored on daily basis with the aim to reduce the burden of out of pocket expenditure (OOPE) and improve the healthcare delivery services provided by public health facilities in J&K,” he said.