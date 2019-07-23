J&K: Slain Rifleman’s brothers join Indian army

More than a year after Rifleman Aurangzeb, was abducted and killed by militants in Kashmir, his two younger brothers have joined the Infantry Battalion of Territorial army.

The duo, Mohammad Tariq and Mohammad Shabir, sons of Mohammad Hanif of Saloni, Mendhar in Poonch, was recruited in the Army during an enrolment parade held on Monday.

Aurangzeb, a soldier in 4th Jammu and Kashmir light infantry (JAKLI) battalion was posted in 44-Rashtriya Rifles in Pulwama and was returning home for Eid celebration on June 14, 2018 when he was abducted by militants. His bullet-ridden body was found lying in fields on next day of abduction.

Both Tariq and Shabir appeared for Territorial Army recruitment held in Surankote in March in which 11 thousand youth participated. They are among the 100 new recruits.

On the occasion, their proud father Mohammad Hanief told reporters that when Aurangzeb was killed, he told ‘Raksha Mantri’ (Defence Minister) and top officers of the Indian Army that he will dedicate all his six sons to the forces.

“My two sons will avenge the death of their brother,” Hanief, himself a former sepoy of the JAKLI said.

He joined the BJP before Lok Sabha polls but says his decision to send his sons to the Indian Army is not based on his political inclination.