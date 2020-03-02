JKNPP demands probe into 'backdoor appointments' made during BJP-PDP regime

The Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) on Monday demanded a probe into the alleged 3,000 illegal appointments made in the J&K Bank during the PDP-BJP regime in the Union Territory.

The party also questioned the rationale behind the cancellation of the selection process for J&K Bank POs and banking associates conducted and duly completed by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).

JKNPP Chairman Harsh Dev Singh claimed that 145,000 applicants were anxiously awaiting for the results after having appeared in the preliminary and main exams conducted by the IBPS in 2018.

Singh said rather than quashing the selection process of banking personnel held by a reputed central agency, the focus of UT administration needed to be over the "illegal backdoor appointments made by corrupt political regime".

"We demand a probe into all backdoor appointments made during the previous PDP-BJP regime in Jammu and Kashmir," he told reporters here.

The JKNPP chief alleged that thousands of SPOs were appointed in the Police Department during the BJP-PDP rule without following the prescribed norms.