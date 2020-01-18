JNUTA demands judicial inquiry into JNU violence

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Association (JNUTA) on Friday demanded a judicial inquiry into the January 5 violence on the campus.

The teachers of JNU cannot cooperate with the "efforts of JNU administration for the restoration of normalcy in the campus and resumption of academic activities" because there is no such effort to be seen, it said.

"Restoration of normalcy requires the sacking of this VC and this is the necessary, though not sufficient, condition for teachers to feel secure," the JNUTA said.

The general body meeting of the teachers' body reiterated its demand for the removal of the vice-chancellor.

The JNUTA also insisted that the Cyclops Security Agency must be held accountable for its "gross failure" on January 5 and be replaced immediately.

They also demanded an urgent thorough review of security arrangements, which must include the participation of teachers, students, staff and residents.

"The GBM makes it clear that no teaching for the winter semester can commence before the academic activities of the Monsoon Semester are completed, and completed in a manner consistent with statutory provisions and the maintenance of academic standards," the JNUTA said.

Teachers will assert their autonomy in such academic matters and find ways to engage with their students towards the end, it said.

To press for its demands, the JNUTA said the teachers will not commence winter semester classes examination and also refrain from undertaking other regular activities of the semester like preparing timetables organising presentations of research students.

The general body meeting (GBM) will review this decision after two weeks.

The JNUTA said it will continue its pursuit of the objective of initiating an appropriate judicial inquiry into the January 5 incident.

Thirty-four people, including students and faculty, were injured on January 5 when a masked mob entered the campus and attacked them with rods and sledgehammers.