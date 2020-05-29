Jogi's death big loss for politics: Digvijaya Singh

Jogi's death is big loss for Indian politics: Digvijaya Singh

PTI
PTI,
  • May 29 2020, 20:30 ist
  • updated: May 29 2020, 20:30 ist

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Friday described the death of Chhattisgarh's first chief minister Ajit Jogi as an irreparable loss to Indian politics.

Jogi, 74, died at a private hospital in Raipur earlier in the day.

"It is an irreparable loss for the Indian politics. He will be always remembered for the work he had done for Dalits, Backward Classes and the deprived sections of society," Singh said in his condolence message.

Singh had played an important role in Jogi's elevation as the first chief minister of Chhattisgarh after it was carved out of Madhya Pradesh.

Congress leader Kamal Nath and BJP leader Gopal Bhargava also condoled Jogi's death.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Digvijaya Singh
Ajit Jogi
Chhattisgarh
Congress

What's Brewing

'UK plans 5G club of 10 democracies, including India'

'UK plans 5G club of 10 democracies, including India'

'Culture of silence over menstruation more evident now'

'Culture of silence over menstruation more evident now'

Heat wave amidst a pandemic lockdown

Heat wave amidst a pandemic lockdown

Sherpa wait, grow potatoes as Himalayas remain closed

Sherpa wait, grow potatoes as Himalayas remain closed

After gas leak tragedy, Bhopal falls prey to COVID-19

After gas leak tragedy, Bhopal falls prey to COVID-19

 