Journalists should be vaccinated on priority: Kejriwal

Journalists reporting from most adverse situations, should be vaccinated on priority: Kejriwal

In the national capital, many journalists got infected with the coronavirus

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 14 2021, 19:05 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2021, 19:45 ist
Kejriwal said journalists should be treated as frontline workers. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said journalists should be treated as frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic and his government is writing to the Centre for their vaccination.

Read more: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urges Centre to cancel CBSE exams amid record Covid-19 surge

"Journalists are reporting from most adverse situations. They should be treated as frontline workers and should be allowed vaccination on priority. Delhi government is writing to centre in this regard," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

In the national capital, many journalists got infected with the coronavirus and some of them even lost their lives in the past one year.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Arvind Kejriwal
AAP
BJP
Coronavirus vaccine
Journalists
COVID-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

UAE to send rover to the Moon in 2022

UAE to send rover to the Moon in 2022

Myanmar activists stage 'bloody' protests against army

Myanmar activists stage 'bloody' protests against army

Maharashtra's Covid restrictions: All you need to know

Maharashtra's Covid restrictions: All you need to know

China-India border tensions 'remain high': US report

China-India border tensions 'remain high': US report

Covid-19 vaccines in India: Where do they stand?

Covid-19 vaccines in India: Where do they stand?

 