Journalists reporting from most adverse situations, should be vaccinated on priority: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said journalists should be treated as frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic and his government is writing to the Centre for their vaccination.

"Journalists are reporting from most adverse situations. They should be treated as frontline workers and should be allowed vaccination on priority. Delhi government is writing to centre in this regard," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

In the national capital, many journalists got infected with the coronavirus and some of them even lost their lives in the past one year.