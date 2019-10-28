Kashmir: 1 lakh job losses in pvt sector since August 5

More than one lakh people working in private sector have lost their jobs in Kashmir since August 5, the day government of India scraped special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

According to a preliminary assessment by Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI), tourism and information technology sectors have been worst hit due to the restrictions, shutdown and communication blockade imposed after August 5.

“As per our estimates more than one lakh job losses have been reported in the last almost three months,” KCCI president, Sheikh Ashiq told DH.

The tourism sector, which employs close to five lakh people, has been the worst affected as it is service oriented. “In tourism sector, close to 50,000 job cuts have been reported so far. The number may go up, if the situation doesn’t improve. “Nearly 80% of 1,100 hotels in the Valley have remained closed for almost three months now,” Ashiq said.

“There are around 300 restaurants, 900 houseboats, 600 shikaras (boats) and 5,000 tourist cabs, which were directly dependent on tourism. All of them are staring at a dark future. Besides tourism, people working in information technology sector and other private offices have been laid off,” the KCCI president added.

Nearly 3,000 boys working in different courier services are also sitting idle as all outlets have not functioned since August 5. Due to snapping of internet services, all the e-commerce companies have stopped delivering products to the valley.

Teachers working in private schools are another lot, who fear that they may be fired if the situation remains the same. “We have not been given salaries for the last two months now. When we contacted the management of the school, they showed helplessness as students have not been able to deposit dues from the last three months,” said Shazia, a private school teacher.

Since August 5, business establishments, public transport and educational institutions are closed with shopkeepers following their own “open and shut schedule.” Most of the shops and business establishments open from 7 am to 10 am, but remain closed for the day.

According to 2011 census, Kashmir valley has a population of seven million people. Official figures reveal that close to two million people earn their livelihood from secondary and tertiary economic sectors in the valley.