Kashmir is a 'problematic' place: Former Governor Malik

Describing Jammu and Kashmir as a "problematic" place, newly sworn-in Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik, who was transferred after an eventful tenure as J&K Governor earlier this month, said that he was looking for a more peaceful stint in Goa.

"I have come from Kashmir which is known to be a very problematic place. I have dealt there successfully and successfully handled all the issues there. Now it is a peaceful and good place which has been progressing. And the leadership there is non-controversial. They are doing work very well," Malik told reporters, soon after he was administered oath of office by Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court Pradeep Nandrajog at a formal ceremony at the Cabo Raj Bhavan here.

Malik also said that he was looking forward to his gubernatorial stint in Goa. "So I feel that I would be spending time here in a peaceful and relaxed way," he said.

Malik oversaw a controversial period as the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, during which the central government abrogated Article 370 and bifurcated the state into two Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Malik's role was severely criticised by the Opposition, even as his tenure as Governor witnessed the detention of several top politicians in the troubled union territory

Over his long political career, Malik has been a part of the Lok Dal, Congress, as well as the BJP and has served as a member of both Houses of Parliament.